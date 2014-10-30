SEOUL Oct 30 Samsung SDI plans to start supplying electric vehicle batteries to German automaker Volkswagen in 2015, as the South Korean firm tries to expand its customer base from BMW and others.

The comments were made by a Samsung SDI executive during an analyst meeting on Thursday, a company spokesman said.

The executive did not elaborate on details such as models, volume or value of the deal. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; editing by Susan Thomas)