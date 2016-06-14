Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL, June 14 South Korean software services firm Samsung SDS Co Ltd is considering buying back its own shares to boost shareholder value, Edaily reported on Tuesday.
The online news service quoted Chief Financial Officer Park Sung-tae as saying Samsung SDS would consider a buyback to counter a recent stock price decline.
The executive, however, was sceptical about the effectiveness of such a measure, Edaily reported.
Samsung SDS could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Se Young Lee)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)