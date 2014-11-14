SEOUL Nov 14 Samsung SDS, the IT services affiliate of Samsung Group, surged 100 percent on its market debut on Friday, after raising 1.16 trillion won ($1.06 billion) in South Korea's biggest initial public offering since 2010.

The IT services company opened trade at 380,000 won, compared with an IPO price of 190,000 won that came at the top end of its indicative range. (1 US dollar = 1,095.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)