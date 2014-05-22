SEOUL May 22 Samsung SDS Co Ltd, the IT services affiliate of South Korea's biggest business conglomerate Samsung Group, chose Goldman Sachs , JPMorgan and Korea Investment & Securities as advisers for its share listing, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The estimated size and timing of the offering, including the amount of new stock issuance or existing shares to be sold, have yet to be decided, a Samsung SDS spokesman previously told Reuters.

The sources were not authorized to speak to media.

The company, valued at 15.5 trillion Korean won ($15.09 billion) in the over-the-counter market on Thursday, announced earlier this month its plans a listing this year to fund overseas growth. ($1 = 1026.9500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Michael Urquhart)