SEOUL Oct 31 Samsung SDS Co Ltd, the IT services unit of Samsung Group, expects to raise 1.16 trillion won ($1.09 billion) in a November share sale that would be one of South Korea's biggest in four years.

Along with Samsung Group's de facto holding company Cheil Industries Inc, expected to be listed in December in an IPO worth about $1.2-1.4 billion, Samsung SDS is set to be one of South Korea's two biggest IPOs since Samsung Life's 4.9 trillion won listing in 2010.

In a regulatory filing, SDS said it had priced the IPO at 190,000 won per share, at the top of an indicated range, after what a source with direct knowledge of the matter said was much demand from institutional investors during a bookbuilding exercise on Wednesday and Thursday.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd will sell its entire stake in Samsung SDS in the IPO, the only shareholder to divest shares. No new shares will be issued, SDS previously said.

Other SDS shareholders include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and the three children of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee, who will not divest shares during the listing.

SDS is expected to list on Nov. 14, a spokesman said on Friday.

