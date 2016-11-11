SEOUL Nov 11 South Korea's Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd said on Friday it would buy 290 billion won ($249.13 million) worth of shares in Samsung Securities Co Ltd, boosting its stake and injecting capital in the brokerage affiliate.

Samsung Life said in a statement it was buying 8.36 million Samsung Securities treasury shares at the brokerage's closing price of 34,700 won apiece on Friday. The life insurer will control 30.1 percent of Samsung Securities after completing the transaction, up from 19.2 percent currently.

The deal is subject to regulatory appproval, Samsung Life said. ($1 = 1,164.0700 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)