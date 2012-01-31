HONG KONG/SEOUL Jan 31 South Korean
brokerage Samsung Securities Co Ltd, which embarked
on a significant expansion across Asia, is set to announce a
major restructuring, according to sources with direct knowledge
of the matter.
The brokerage unit of conglomerate Samsung Group,
is aiming to restructure its non-Korean businesses, one of the
sources said.
The company declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Three sources at the brokerage, who did not want to be
identified, said an internal meeting was expected to occur later
Tuesday. A separate source said an official, public announcement
may hit on Wednesday.
Details of what is to be announced were not immediately
clear. The source said the announcement did not involve a
complete withdrawal from Asia, excluding S.Korea.
Two sources outside the brokerage but who work closely with
the company said the announcement may involve the shut down of
certain parts of the business. None of the sources wanted to
speak on the record about the matter because it is not yet
public.
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan and Ju-min Park; Additional
reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Clement Tan; Editing by Michael
Flaherty and Chris Lewis)