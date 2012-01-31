* Brokerage's quick Asia expansion cut short

* Swanky year-end party was meant to highlight Asia push (Adds details on Samsung withdrawal, CEO quote)

By Alex Frew McMillan and Ju-min Park

HONG KONG/SEOUL, Jan 31 South Korean brokerage Samsung Securities Co Ltd, which expanded quickly across Asia in the past two years, is shutting operations outside its home market, a source at the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

Employees were told on Tuesday afternoon, with the company's Korean headquarters due to make an official announcement later on Tuesday or on Wednesday morning, the source said. He did not want to be identified because the decision had only been made internally.

Samsung Securities is the brokerage unit of conglomerate Samsung Group. The company declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

A regulatory filing showed there were 161 employees in its overseas operations by the end of September, of a total of 3,733. The brokerage has businesses in Hong Kong, London, Tokyo, Shanghai and New York, according to the website.

Samsung now has about 130 employees working overseas, with roughly 100 of them based in Hong Kong, one source said. In Asia outside Korea, Samsung Securities had been focusing mainly on brokerage for equities and stock research.

The expansion aimed to capture market share while other brokerages stumbled after the 2008 financial crisis. But the field of newcomers quickly became crowded, and Asia's financial markets suffered a tough second half last year, as they turned out not to be immune from the economic troubles facing the rest of the world.

A retrenchment to Seoul carries significant symbolic weight, as the aggressive push by Samsung Securities came at a time when other banks and brokerages saw a similar, golden opportunity.

The brokerage's new CEO, Kim Suk, who was appointed in December, told Asian Investor on Tuesday the company would now pay more attention to Korean high net worth clients. The magazine said the only activity likely to remain in Hong Kong is broking Korean equities for international buy-side clients.

The business outside Korea was being run from Hong Kong, headed by Sung-June Hwang, known as "S.J.," the global head of equities for Samsung Securities and chief executive for Asia ex-Korea.

He joined the company in 2010 from Credit Suisse, where he rose to co-head of Asia equities outside Japan. According to a Samsung website, he built Credit Suisse's Asian cash equities business from a 10-member team to a staff of 400.

Reached by telephone, Hwang said he could not comment on the matter.

EXPANSION MESSAGE

Samsung Securities pulled out the stops for a lavish Christmas party in Hong Kong in early December, with performances by jugglers, gymnasts and "living statues", while snow blowers generated artificial snow at the exclusive rooftop Armani bar in downtown Hong Kong.

Female models in traditional Korean garb posed for official pictures, and guests were occasionally startled when white-garbed human statues posing on podiums suddenly came to life and moved.

Staff members were touting expansion of the equity business in Asia, despite the grim climate in financial services and announcements of layoffs at other firms.

The company had been staffing up to open a new office in Singapore, with one executive saying it was easier to hire top talent when other companies were laying people off.

That application is still pending with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the city state's regulator, with the business currently operating under a provisional licence. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Clement Tan; Editing by Michael Flaherty, Ken Wills and Clarence Fernandez)