NEW YORK Jan 24 U.S. retail investors who have
gone sour on Apple Inc after the drubbing the stock has
been taking may want to think twice before trying to buy its
main smart phone rival, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,
at least in American markets.
Apple's market value dropped by about $50 billion late on
Wednesday as disappointing results, due to weak holiday sales of
its iPhone, sent its shares plummeting 10 percent.
Samsung's success in taking market share with
its cheaper smart phones is seen as a major reason for Apple's
problems, making the South Korean company an obvious alternative
for investors.
Yet Samsung, with a market capitalization of $236 billion,
isn't listed as an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) on major
U.S. markets, though other foreign companies such as Toyota
Motor Corp and Sony Corp are. Instead, an
unofficial version of Samsung trades on the over-the-counter
market, commonly referred to as the Pink Sheets, under the
ticker.
Opting for these unsponsored shares, which trade on what's
formally called the Grey Market, means you get nearly all the
traditional benefits of owning the South Korean-listed version
of Samsung shares, including any dividend payments, though they
might not give investors voting rights.
But investors should be wary. Low trading volume and high
bid/ask spreads might make it hard for an investor to sell a
position quickly if something goes wrong. And it's just as hard
to jump in when the news is good.
An average of only 195 unsponsored Samsung shares have
traded over the past five days, according to Thomson Reuters
data, compared with an average of 271,053 locally listed Samsung
shares on the South Korean market during the same period. The
lack of liquidity could add costs such as higher brokerage fees
and outdated price quotes when an investor wants to buy or sell.
"You get no information during the day on how much trading
there is, so when you put in an order to your broker you might
get something quite different than what you were expecting,"
said Allan Nichols, an international telecom equity analyst at
Morningstar who covers the company.
Samsung, which didn't respond to requests for comment, is
due to report its fourth-quarter results on Jan. 25. Its shares
have gained 24.2 percent in the last six months.
The company isn't alone in its decision to stay away from
official ADRs.
As of Sept. 30, there were 1,344 unsponsored ADRs trading in
the United States, according to money management firm Cambiar
Investors, compared with 909 unsponsored ADRs traded in 2009.
The rise in unsponsored ADRs came after a U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission rule change in 2008 that allowed
depository banks such as BNY Mellon and JP Morgan Chase
to launch ADRs based on market demand without the
consent of a company, according to Cambiar.
Listing fees and SEC disclosure requirements have prompted
major companies to bypass sponsored ADRS as well. Swiss food and
beverage company Nestle SA, German automaker Daimler
AG and British brewer SABMiller Plc are among
global companies that trade on the Pink Sheets. Investors who
purchase these shares in dollars still take on the same risk of
currency fluctuations as owning foreign shares in the company's
home market.
Even so, there are reasons why small investors might take
the risk and buy Samsung over-the-counter shares rather than go
to the home market of an overseas company. Some brokerages
require a minimum purchase of $5,000 or more to place trades on
a foreign market and an investor also has to wait until that
foreign market opens.
Investors who want to take smaller positions could consider
the over-the-counter shares, said John Wightkin, director of
equity research applications at Charles Schwab.
The cost to buy companies listed on the Pink Sheets tends to
vary, based on an investor's account size and trading frequency.
And investors would not be able to trade those shares on the
South Korean market.
Larger investors, meanwhile, might want to opt to buy
foreign shares directly in the target company's home market
because of the liquidity.
While brokerage houses such as Schwab are expanding
services that allow retail investors to trade international
stocks directly in local markets, South Korea is typically not
among the offerings. Instead, customers must place orders
through brokers, meet minimum order sizes and pay additional
fees that can include exchange fees, foreign currency fees and
local tax withholding. Customers typically cannot trade on
margin and must trade during foreign market hours as well.
"If you have a big enough account that they care about you,
then it's easier to go with a broker with access to foreign
exchanges," said Nichols, the Morningstar analyst. Investors who
opt for over-the-counter shares should use limit orders, rather
than market orders, because of the bid/ask spreads, he said.
Another, albeit watered-down, option for investors is an
exchange-traded fund such as the $3.4 billion iShares MSCI South
Korea Index fund, which has 21.5 percent of its assets invested
in Samsung, according to Morningstar. Its next largest
position is in Hyundai Motor Co, with 5.3 percent of
assets.
The fund, which charges 61 cents per $100 invested, has an
average volume of 2 million shares traded and a bid/ask spread
of 2.1 percent, according to Morningstar.