By David Randall
NEW YORK Jan 24 U.S. retail investors who have
gone sour on Apple Inc after the drubbing the stock has
been taking may want to think twice before trying to buy its
main smartphone rival, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,
at least in American markets.
Apple's market value dropped by about $50 billion on
Thursday as disappointing results, due to weak holiday sales of
its iPhone, sent shares plummeting more than 11 percent.
Samsung's success in taking market share with
its cheaper smart phones is seen as a major reason for Apple's
problems, making the South Korean company an obvious alternative
for investors.
Yet Samsung, with a market capitalization of $236 billion,
is not listed as an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) on major
U.S. markets like other foreign companies such as Toyota Motor
Corp and Sony Corp. Instead, an unofficial
version of Samsung trades under the ticker on OTC
Markets Group, colloquially referred to as the Pink Sheets.
Opting for Samsung's unsponsored shares, which trade on
what's formally called the Grey Market, gives a U.S. investor
nearly all the traditional benefits of owning the South
Korean-listed version of Samsung shares, including dividend
payments, though they might not give voting rights.
But low trading volume and high bid/ask spreads might make
it hard for investors to sell shares quickly if something goes
wrong. It is also hard to buy a position on good news.
An average of only 195 unsponsored Samsung shares have
traded over the past five days, according to Thomson Reuters
data, compared with an average of 271,053 locally listed Samsung
shares on the South Korean market during the same period. The
lack of liquidity could add costs such as higher brokerage fees
and outdated price quotes when an investor wants to buy or sell.
"You get no information during the day on how much trading
there is, so when you put in an order to your broker you might
get something quite different than what you were expecting,"
said Allan Nichols, an international telecom equity analyst at
Morningstar who covers the company.
Samsung did not respond to requests for comment. The company
is due to report fourth-quarter results on Jan. 25. Its shares
have gained 24.2 percent in the last six months.
Samsung is not the only foreign company to stay away from
official ADRs. As of Sept. 30, 1,344 unsponsored ADRs traded in
the United States, according to money management firm Cambiar
Investors, compared with 909 unsponsored ADRs traded in 2009.
The rise in unsponsored ADRs came after a U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission rule change in 2008 that allowed
depository banks such as BNY Mellon and JP Morgan Chase
to launch ADRs based on market demand without the
consent of a company, according to Cambiar.
Listing fees and SEC filing requirements have prompted other
major companies to bypass sponsored ADRS on the New York Stock
Exchange or Nasdaq market as well.
Swiss food and beverage company Nestle SA, German
automaker Daimler AG and British brewer SABMiller Plc
are among global companies whose ADRs trade on the OTC:
Pink marketplace. Investors who purchase these shares in dollars
take the same risk of currency fluctuations as owning foreign
shares in the company's home market.
Even so, there are reasons why small investors might take
the risk and buy Samsung over-the-counter shares rather than go
to the home market of an overseas company. Some brokerages
require a minimum purchase of $5,000 or more to place trades on
a foreign market and an investor also has to wait until that
foreign market opens.
Investors who want to take smaller positions could consider
the over-the-counter shares, said John Wightkin, director of
equity research applications at Charles Schwab.
The cost of buying shares listed over the counter varies,
based on an investor's account size and trading frequency. Those
shares cannot be traded on the South Korean market.
Larger investors might opt to buy foreign shares directly in
the target company's home market because of liquidity.
While brokerage houses such as Schwab are expanding
services that allow retail investors to trade international
stocks directly in local markets, South Korea is typically not
among the offerings.
Instead, customers must place orders through brokers, meet
minimum order sizes and pay additional fees that can include
exchange fees, foreign currency fees and local tax withholding.
"If you have a big enough account that they care about you,
then it's easier to go with a broker with access to foreign
exchanges," said Nichols, the Morningstar analyst. Investors who
opt for over-the-counter shares should use limit orders, rather
than market orders, because of the bid/ask spreads, he said.
Another option is an exchange-traded fund such as the $3.4
billion iShares MSCI South Korea Index fund, which has 21.5
percent of its assets invested in Samsung, according to
Morningstar. Its next largest position is in Hyundai Motor Co
, with 5.3 percent of assets.
The fund, which charges 61 cents per $100 invested, has an
average volume of 2 million shares traded and a bid/ask spread
of 2.1 percent, according to Morningstar.