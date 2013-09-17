UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL, Sept 17 Shares of Samsung Electronics Co fell more than 3 percent on Tuesday over concerns that tumbling emerging market currencies may weaken the profitability of its home appliances and television business in the current quarter, brokers said.
Shares of the South Korean technology firm were down 2.8 percent by 0235 GMT. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts