SEOUL Aug 7 Shares of Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd extended falls on Wednesday, as the smartphone
maker awaits a U.S. decision on Friday as to whether some of its
phones and tablets infringed on Apple Inc's patents and
should be banned from imports into the country.
Samsung Electronics fell more than 2 percent to 1.228
million won ($1,100) by 0207 GMT. It is set for a third
consecutive day of decline after the U.S. administration
overturned a ban on sales of some Apple phones and tablets over
the weekend, dealing a setback to Samsung in a patent war of the
two technology giants..
($1 = 1115.6000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)