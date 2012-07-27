SEOUL, July 27 Samsung Electronics Co
, the world's top smartphone maker, sold 50.5 million
smartphones in the second quarter, stretching its lead over
rival Apple Inc, a report by research firm
StrategyAnalytics showed.
Samsung took 34.6 percent of the global smartphone market,
while Apple, which suffered a 26 percent sequential plunge in
smartphone sales, had 17.8 percent of the market after selling
26 million iPhones in the June quarter, the report said.
Nokia took the third spot with a 7.0 percent
market share, selling 10.2 million smartphones.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)