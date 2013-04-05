* 2012 marketing spending $11.6 bln vs R&D spending $10.3
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, April 5 Samsung Electronics
is spending more on marketing than R&D for the first time in at
least three years, prompting some pundits to warn that the IT
giant is sacrificing innovation at a time when the market is
teeming with ever smarter gadgets.
The South Korean firm, which warned on Friday it will not
post record quarterly earnings for the first time since 2011,
looks set to spend big bucks on marketing upcoming mobile
devices, including the Galaxy S4 smartphone, to convert more
iPhone and iPad users loyal to arch rival Apple Inc.
While the new Galaxy smartphone, unveiled to much fanfare in
New York last month, will boast a motion-detecting technology
that stops and starts videos depending on whether someone is
looking at the screen, and flip between songs and photos at the
wave of a hand, industry watchers say the device would not
overturn an industry that lives and dies by innovation.
"(Samsung) lagged behind in creating a new category. Apple
created a new category with tablets. We are waiting to see
something like that happen from Samsung," said Rachel Lashford,
an analyst at research firm Canalys in Singapore.
Samsung spent a record 13 trillion won ($11.6 billion) on
marketing last year. That was $1.3 billion more than what it
poured into research and development.
The firm does not provide marketing and R&D spending
forecasts. Some analysts said they expect Samsung to continue
spending more on its marketing campaigns than on R&D this year
as it fights the next wave of products from Apple.
Smartphone makers are increasingly just tweaking existing
specifications such as increasing screen sizes. Every gadget
launch by a major global tech giant has so far underwhelmed,
lacking the 'wow' factor of old and subsequently pushing their
share prices lower, some analysts said.
Apple has tumbled nearly 40 percent since the stock soared
to more than $700 in September.
Shares of Samsung hit a record in early January but have
since fallen nearly 3 percent. A lack of product lineup in the
longer term is also capping their upside, analysts said.
"There is not that much visibility on products next year,
but we expect Galaxy Note 3 later this year," said Mark Newman,
a senior analyst at Stanford Bernstein in Hong Kong, referring
to the phablet that is closer in size to a tablet than a phone.
The smartphone-tablet hybrid, a surprise hit in 2012,
appeals to users who prefer larger screens to better access
visual content.
Samsung estimated its January-March overall operating profit
rose 53 percent to $7.7 billion as mid-tier smartphones and
sales in emerging markets helped it tide over the off-peak
season.
That marks the end of five straight quarters of record
profits for the world's biggest technology firm by revenue.
"We'll keep boosting our R&D spending, while marketing will
be executed flexibly according to market conditions," a Samsung
spokesman said on Friday.
AHEAD OF APPLE
Apple ramped up its R&D expenditure to $3.38 billion in the
year to September 2012, from just $712 million in 2006. Yet that
is still far less than what Samsung spends.
"Samsung keeps investing in R&D. They've boosted their
smartphone R&D workforce to 25,000 or so from less than 20,000,
and I think they have an exciting product lineup ready, probably
in the second half, to upend the market," said Lee Do-hoon, an
analyst at RBS.
That is a significant departure for a company which used to
tear apart a Sony television in 1970s to reverse engineer
rivals' products.
Samsung finally overtook Sony to become the world's top TV
maker in 2006, largely aided by slim designs and super-thin
displays produced as a result of aggressive capital investment.
By contrast, Samsung's mobile devices business now generates
70 percent of its total revenue.
"The Note 3, which I expect to be available in the fourth
quarter, will be quite innovative. It'll have a bended display
and the screen size will be bigger without having a bigger
phone," said RBS's Lee.
"I think it'll be pretty cool."