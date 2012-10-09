BRIEF-Pixium Vision receives NUB innovation reimbursement status-1 in Germany
* Receives NUB innovation reimbursement status-1 for 150 electrode IRIS II bionic system in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 10 Samsung Electronics Co said on Wednesday it will become the first TV manufacturer to bring music streaming service Spotify to Internet-connected television sets, with the launch of a new application later this year.
Privately held Spotify offers on-demand access to a library of more than 18 million songs, and will be available for TV in Europe as a result of this partnership, Samsung said.
Samsung has a history of partnering or rebranding existing music and video services on its devices, where they compete with music stores from the likes of Google and Amazon and streaming services such as Spotify and Pandora Media.
However, in May, Samsung bought online music service mSpot and has built its own Music Hub service which is available for users of its latest smartphones.
* Receives NUB innovation reimbursement status-1 for 150 electrode IRIS II bionic system in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, Feb 14 Germany's HeidelbergCement reported a 4 percent fall in fourth-quarter revenue, missing expectations on Tuesday, as bad weather hit southern Germany and parts of North America while the Indonesian market continued to develop weakly.