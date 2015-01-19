BRIEF-Borgwarner Inc announces $10 million investment in Autotech Ventures
* Borgwarner Inc - has taken another step in company's evolution through a $10 million investment in autotech ventures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Samsung Techwin Co Ltd : * Says wins a contract seen worth around $430 million to supply parts for General Electric LEAP engines * Expects contract will be valid until 2025 Source text in Korean: bit.ly/15hzXvr Further company coverage: (Reporting By Kahyun Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)
WASHINGTON, April 3 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is reversing a requirement imposed under the Obama administration that Charter Communications Inc extend broadband service to 1 million households already served by a competitor, under an order to be made public on Monday.