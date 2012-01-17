SEOUL Jan 17 Samsung Electronics Co
said on Tuesday it planned to merge its 'bada'
mobile software with a platform backed by chipmaker Intel Corp
in its latest push to diversify away from Google's
Android.
Samsung, which emerged as the world's biggest smartphone
manufacturer on the back of booming Android models in the third
quarter, joined forces with Intel last year to strengthen its
mobile software push.
In September two Linux software groups, one backed by
Samsung, and another by Intel, agreed to jointly develop Tizen,
a new operating system for cellphones and other devices, by
merging their LiMo and Meego platforms in a bid to gain wider
industry and consumer support.
"We have an effort that will merge bada and Tizen," a
Samsung spokesman confirmed senior vice president Kang Tae-jin
as telling Forbes magazine in an interview last week.
The open-source Tizen platform supports multiple devices
including smartphones, tablets, Internet-enabled TVs, netbooks
and in-vehicle infotainment systems.
It would have to attract wide support from developers and
manufacturers to compete with the dozen or so other mobile
operating systems available in a smartphone market dominated by
Google's Linux-based Android and Apple's in-house software.
Google's Android accounted for 53 percent of the global
smartphone market in the third quarter and Samsung's bada
platform just 2.2 percent.
