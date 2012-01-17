* Aims to merge own bada platform with Tizen
* Both platforms based on Linux operating system
* Tizen development led by Intel and Samsung
By Miyoung Kim and Tarmo Virki
SEOUL/HELSINKI, Jan 17 Samsung Electronics
Co plans to merge its own 'bada' mobile phone
operating software with an open-source Tizen platform as the
world's biggest smartphone maker seeks alternatives to Google's
Android in its devices.
The new platform will have to go further than Nokia
and Palm which have both failed with developers and
device makers in the last year or so as the market became
increasingly consolidated by Google and Apple.
A Samsung spokesman said the company was working on merging
bada and Tizen, confirming comments from senior vice president
Kang Tae-jin in a Forbes magazine interview last week.
"With a strong leadership from a major vendor such as
Samsung, I think the OS may have a chance, as most vendors based
on Android now are looking for an alternative to Google's
dependency," said IDC analyst Francisco Jeronimo.
Support by many handset manufacturers resulted in a more
than 50 percent market share for Android, which then faded after
Google unveiled its $12.5 billion offer for phone maker Motorola
Mobility last year.
Samsung, which emerged as the No 1 smartphone manufacturer
on the back of booming demand for Android models in the third
quarter, joined forces with Intel last year to strengthen its
mobile software push.
TIZEN-BADA
In September two Linux software groups, one backed by
Samsung and another by Intel, agreed to jointly develop Tizen, a
new operating system for smartphones and other devices, by
merging their LiMo and Meego platforms in a bid to gain wider
industry and consumer support.
The open-source Tizen platform could be used for devices
like smartphones, tablets, Internet-enabled TVs, netbooks and
in-vehicle infotainment systems.
Tizen is still in development, with its predecessor MeeGo
used in a few devices, including Nokia's N9 smartphone.
Samsung's dominant role could also help to quickly
kick-start the new platform, but runs the risk of failing if it
does not offer other manufacturers the opportunity to have their
input.
"This is a logical step but it's strategic importance to
Samsung is likely to discourage others contemplating Tizen as an
Android alternative," said Geoff Blaber, analyst at British
wireless research firm CCS Insight.
Google's Android accounted for 53 percent of the global
smartphone market in the third quarter and Samsung's bada
platform just 2.2 percent, still ahead of Microsoft's
Windows Phone, which Nokia picked as its sole future platform.
Earlier on Tuesday, parent Samsung Group, South Korea's
largest business group, said it was raising its 2012 investment
to a record $41.4 billion as it banks on logic chips and OLED
displays to repeat its success in flash chips, computer memory
chips and LCD flat-screens.
