SAN FRANCISCO Oct 3 Lawsuits brought by two states against liquid crystal display panel makers are not class actions and should be litigated in state court, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.

Attorneys general in California and Washington sued a range of LCD-TFT manufacturers, claiming an international conspiracy to fix prices in violation of state antitrust laws. Defendants include Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS), Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) and Toshiba (6502.T).

The manufacturers had argued that the lawsuits should be treated as class actions and moved to federal court.

However, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday found that the cases had been properly remanded back to state court.

Representatives for Samsung, Hitachi and Toshiba could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)