SEOUL Feb 8 Samsung Electronics Co , the world's top television manufacturer, has seen TV sales firming up so far this year from a year ago, the head of its TV business said on Wednesday.

"Sales are stronger than a year ago...and demand from China is solid," Kim Hyun-seok told reporters.

Samsung, the most profitable TV maker, aims to sell 50 million TVs this year with half the shipments Internet-enabled. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)