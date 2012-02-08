* TV sales in Jan-Feb stronger than year ago -exec
* Plans to launch low-end TVs in Korea soon -exec
* Samsung shares close down 0.1 pct vs KOSPI's 1.1 pct gain
SEOUL, Feb 8 Samsung Electronics Co
, the world's top television manufacturer, has seen
TV sales firming up so far this year and plans to introduce
cheaper TVs, as demand for lower-end models increase, the head
of its TV business said on Wednesday.
Demand for lower-end TVs has been on the rise in recent
months as major South Korean retailers such as E-Mart Co
introduced flat-screen models that are as much as 40
percent cheaper through alliances with small local
manufacturers.
"As long as there's demand, we're open to get into that
segment," Kim Hyun-suk, executive vice president of Samsung's
visual display division, told reporters.
"We've been preparing to introduce cheap models and have
been studying to optimise production costs and retail prices.
Those (cheap) models will be ready for sale in one or two
months."
Samsung, the most profitable TV maker, also introduced on
Wednesday its highest-end premium set that it hopes will help
boost profitability, as a fragile global economy threatens to
sap demand growth this year after no growth in 2010.
The ES8000 model has voice, motion and face recognition
functions, as well as 3D and Internet-enabled capabilities. The
models, available in sizes of between 46 and 65 inches, will go
on sale from this weekend in South Korea before a global launch
in March.
Kim said Samsung's TV sales so far this year have been
stronger than a year ago and demand from China remained solid.
Grappling with slowing demand and cut-throat competition,
global TV manufacturers are hoping again that premium products
with slimmer designs, powerful chipsets and crisp displays will
revive growth this year.
Samsung has gained market share in recent years from the
traditional TV majors such as Sony Corp, Panasonic Corp
and Sharp Corp which have struggled with a
soaring Japanese yen and less competitive product line-ups.
Together, Panasonic, Sony and Sharp expect to lose $17
billion this year, highlighting the saving of Japan's
electronics industry by foreign rivals like Samsung, weak demand
and a strong yen.
Still Japan remains the sole market where Samsung has failed
to gain traction in TVs and Samsung said on Wednesday it will
further review business feasibility before deciding to get into
the market.
Samsung, which sold around 43 million flat-screen TVs last
year, aims to sell 50 million TVs this year with half the
shipments Internet-enabled.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and
Jacqueline Wong)