* Samsung Card appoint GS, JP Morgan for the Everland stake
sale
* Sale to bring changes to Samsung shareholding structure
* Everland is de facto holding firm of Samsung Group
(Adds Samsung Card comment, share prices, details)
SEOUL, Sept 23 Samsung Card has
hired Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to sell its
20.64 percent stake in unlisted
Samsung Everland, sources with knowledge of the matter
said , in a deal valued at about $1 billion.
Samsung Card plans to sell the stake in its affiliate
Samsung Everland through a block deal or initial public
offering.
The stake sale will bring a change to the
Samsung conglmerate's complex cross-affiliate holdings, although
it will have little impact on an ownership shift from Lee
Kun-hee, chairman of Samsung Electronics, to his three children,
analysts said.
Under South Korean regulations, Samsung Card is required to
sell down its stake in non-financial firms to below 5 percent by
next April.
Financial industry sources said Samsung Card is leaning
toward the block deal rather than a public float.
Samsung Card had approached many overseas private
equity firms as well as foreign investment banks for a possible
investment, they said.
Amusement park operator Samsung
Everland is a key shareholder of Samsung Life Insurance Co
, which in turn is a major shareholder of Samsung
Electronics with a stake of some 7.2 percent.
Jay Y.Lee, the son of Lee and chief
operating officer of Samsung Electronics , the flagship
unit of the country's No.1 business conglomerate, is
the biggest individual shareholder of Samsung Everland, with a
25.1 percent stake.
A spokesman at Samsung Card said it had not
appointed any bank yet. Sources declined to be identified
because of the sensitive nature of the disclosure.
Shares in Samsung Card ended down 11.1
percent compared with the broader market's
5.7 percent fall.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by Stephen
Aldred in HONG KONG; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)