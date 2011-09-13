SEOUL, Sept 14 Samsung Card said on Wednesday it planned to sell a 20.64 percent stake in unlisted affiliate Samsung Everland, which media reports estimate is worth more than 1 trillion won ($928 million).

Samsung Card controls 25.6 percent of Samung Everland, the de facto holding company for the Samsung Group , and is required to lower its stake in non-financial firms below 5 percent by April next year according to Korean financial industry regulations.

A Samsung Card spokesman said it would select advisors for the sale soon. ($1 = 1077.250 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park and Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)