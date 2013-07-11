SEOUL, July 11 Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 4 percent to their highest in nearly a week on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would maintain a loose monetary policy, cheering bargain hunters.

The smartphone maker's shares fell nearly 6 percent last week after a disappointing set of second-quarter earnings estimates.

Samsung Electronics shares were trading at 12-month forward price earnings multiple of 5.8, compared with rival Apple Inc's 10, and South Korean equities' 8.6, Thomson Reuters' StarMine data showed.

Samsung Electronics shares were trading 4 percent higher at 1.298 million won as of 0353 GMT. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up just over 2 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Miral Fahmy)