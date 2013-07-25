SEOUL, July 26 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
is under mounting pressure to produce eye-catching
new smartphones after its mobile business shrank 3.5 percent in
the second quarter, taking the gloss off a record $8.5 billion
operating profit.
The world's top smartphone vendor on Friday said April-June
operating profit increased 47.5 percent from a year ago to 9.53
trillion won ($8.54 billion), in line with its estimate.
Profits at its mobile division, the biggest earnings
generator, rose 52 percent to 6.28 trillion won from a year ago,
but fell 3.5 percent from the previous quarter.
The reporting period included the launch of its flagship
Galaxy S4 in April with a massive advertising campaign, in its
biggest assault on arch rival Apple Inc's iPhone.