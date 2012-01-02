Jan 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is planning to re-enter the Japanese flat-panel television market next year, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday, without citing sources.

The South Korean consumer electronics giant had withdrawn from the market in 2007, the newspaper said.

Samsung is in talks with Japanese consumer electronics retailers Yamada Denki Co and Yodobashi Camera Co about handling its flat-panel televisions, the paper said.