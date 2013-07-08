Taiwan sits out forex intervention to duck Trump blast
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
SEOUL, July 8 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's shares extended falls to more than 4 percent after its second-quarter earnings estimates released on Friday failed to meet market forecasts, fuelling concerns about growth in its smartphone business.
Shares in Samsung Electronics were down 4.3 percent at 1.212 million won as of 0205 GMT, after falling to as low as 1.211 million won earlier in the session, a 10-month intraday low. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 1 Rio's premier Portela samba school was crowned champion samba school on Wednesday, winning its first Carnival parade in 33 years with a spectacular performance that highlighted the environmental importance of rivers.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.