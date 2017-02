SEOUL Jan 30 South Korean plant maker Samsung Engineering said on Monday it was targetting 16 trillion won ($14.25 billion) worth of orders this year and 11.5 trillion won in revenue.

The firm seeks to grow its order book to 19 trillion won in 2013 and to 24 trillion won in 2014, it said in a statement.

It aims to post 14 trillion won in sales next year and 16.5 trillion won in 2014. ($1 = 1123.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)