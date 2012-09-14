SEOUL, Sept 14 Samsung Engineering said on Friday it signed an order worth 950 billion won ($842 million) from Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos Corp (YPFB), a state hydrocarbons company, to build a fertilizer plant in Bolivia.

The South Korean engineering company said in a regulatory filing that the building contract is set to be concluded in Aug. 2017. ($1 = 1128.4500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)