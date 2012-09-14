UPDATE 1-S.Korea's SK Energy buys Russian Urals crude for first time in 10 yrs
* Says Dubai crude supply tightened following OPEC output cuts (Adds detail, background)
SEOUL, Sept 14 Samsung Engineering said on Friday it signed an order worth 950 billion won ($842 million) from Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos Corp (YPFB), a state hydrocarbons company, to build a fertilizer plant in Bolivia.
The South Korean engineering company said in a regulatory filing that the building contract is set to be concluded in Aug. 2017. ($1 = 1128.4500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Says Dubai crude supply tightened following OPEC output cuts (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyers are upending the traditional practices of the market, using their leverage as the world's biggest buyers of the fuel to wrestle concessions for more flexible terms.
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply