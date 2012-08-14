SEOUL Aug 14 Samsung Engineering Co said in a statement on Tuesday it has won an order for a $843 million fertilizer plant from Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), Bolivia's state-owned oil company.

The South Korean construction & engineering company said the project is the first it has won in Latin America. The plant is expected to be completed in 2015. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)