UPDATE 4-Oil prices slide on bulging U.S. crude inventories
* Rising U.S. production undermines OPEC reduction effort (Updates throughout; previous SINGAPORE)
SEOUL Feb 17 Samsung Engineering Co Ltd said on Monday it had won a 851.7 billion won ($800 million) order to build gas treatment facilities in Algeria from a joint venture between Algeria's state-owned Sonatrach, France's Total SA and Spain's Compania Espanola de Petroleos (CEPSA).
The South Korean engineering company said the contract is expected to be completed in April 2017. ($1 = 1063.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee)
* It also gives Saudi's more leverage over oil product prices
BEIJING, March 22 China's top power groups are lobbying the local government in the western region of Ningxia to require their main thermal coal supplier to cut prices as they are bleeding cash due to surging coal costs and falling power prices, two sources said.