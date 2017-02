SEOUL, June 22 Samsung Engineering Co Ltd said on Friday that it had won a $2.5 billion order to build a petrochemical plant in the United Arab Emirates from Takreer, an oil refinery subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.

The South Korean firm said in a statement that construction on the order is slated to end in December 2015. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)