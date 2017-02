SEOUL Aug 24 Samsung Engineering said on Wednesday that it had won a $816.7 million project for the Ustyurt gas chemicals complex in Uzbekistan from a joint venture there.

The Uzbekistan-Korean joint venture consists of Uzbekneftegaz, Korea Gas Corp , Honam Petrochemical and STX Energy, Samsung told the Korean stock exchange, adding that the deal would last for 38 months after it took effect. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)