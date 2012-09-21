SEOUL, Sept 21 Samsung Heavy Industries Co said on Friday that it had won a 696 billion won ($620 million) order to build a drillship for an un-named European firm.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing that the contract was set to be concluded in January of 2015, but the date was subject to change depending on the progress of the project. ($1 = 1123.0250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ron Popeski)