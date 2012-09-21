UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, Sept 21 Samsung Heavy Industries Co said on Friday that it had won a 696 billion won ($620 million) order to build a drillship for an un-named European firm.
The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing that the contract was set to be concluded in January of 2015, but the date was subject to change depending on the progress of the project. ($1 = 1123.0250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources