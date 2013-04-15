SEOUL, April 15 Samsung Heavy Industries Co said on Monday it had won a 462.3 billion won ($409.38 million) order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from a joint venture formed by Marubeni Corp and SK Shipping Co.

The two LNG carriers are expected to be handed over in the latter half of 2016 and latter half of 2017, respectively. They will transport gas for Total SA, the South Korean shipbuilder said in a statement. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)