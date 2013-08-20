SEOUL Aug 20 Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Tuesday it had won a 441.6 billion won ($400 million) order for two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from an unidentified firm in North America.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing the delivery is expected to be completed by October 2016.

($1 = 1115.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)