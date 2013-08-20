UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Aug 20 Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Tuesday it had won a 441.6 billion won ($400 million) order for two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from an unidentified firm in North America.
The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing the delivery is expected to be completed by October 2016.
($1 = 1115.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources