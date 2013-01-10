SEOUL Jan 10 South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Thursday it aims to win $14.2 billion in orders in 2013, a 48 percent jump over the previous year.

It is also aiming for sales of 14.9 trillion won ($14 billion), the company said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 1061.6250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)