OSLO, Sept 13 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil has signed a letter of intent with Samsung Heavy Industries to build a new permanent floating storage unit for the Heidrun field, Statoil said in a statement on Thursday.

The contract is worth around $230 million and includes options to buy two additional units. The new facility is expected to be completed in the first half of 2015. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)