(Corrects first paragraph to show entire stake being sold. Edits story to conform.)

HONG KONG Aug 29 South Korean business conglomerate CJ Corp has hired banks to sell its entire stake in Samsung Life Insurance in a deal valued at about $500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

CJ Corp is required to sell about a 3.2 percent stake in Samsung Life by Sept. 3 under South Korean law, the sources added. The food-to-entertainment conglomerate will use the proceeds to help fund its acquisition of Korea Express . .

CJ Corp declined to comment while Samsung Life could not be reached for comment.

The sources were not authorised to speak to the media. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Jumin Park; Editing by Dan Lalor)