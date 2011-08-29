* CJ Corp is required to sell the stake by Sept. 3 -sources

* CJ will penalties if it misses the sale deadline - source (Adds source comments, details)

By Denny Thomas and Ju-min Park

HONG KONG, Aug 29 South Korean business conglomerate CJ Corp has hired banks to sell its entire stake in Samsung Life Insurance in a deal valued at about $500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

CJ Corp is required to sell the 3.2 percent stake in Samsung Life by Sept. 3 under South Korean law, the sources added. The food-to-entertainment conglomerate will use the proceeds to help fund its acquisition of Korea Express .

CJ Corp declined to comment, while Samsung Life could not be reached for comment.

A CJ Group official, who declined to be named, said that CJ Corp, a holding firm of the conglomerate, is required to cut the stake in Samsung Life to meet the law applied to a holding company. CJ Group converted into a holding company in 2007.

Under South Korean laws, non-financial holding companies are subject to controls on their investments in financial companies and must comply within four years.

CJ Group will have to pay penalties if it misses the deadline, the official said.

"However, we are worried about recent falls in stock prices of Samsung Life," the official said.

Samsung Life shares are down about 18 percent so far this year, compared with an 11 percent fall in the benchmark share index. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Jumin Park; Editing by Dan Lalor)