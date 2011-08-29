(Changes media outlook to media outlet in second para)

SEOUL Aug 29 South Korea's top insurer, Samsung Life , denied a media report on Monday that it is considering taking over ING's Asia Pacific insurance operation.

The online news media outlet Newspim said in an unsourced report that Samsung is actively pursuing the deal as part of its plan to expand overseas.

"The report is groundless and we have not considered taking over the business," said Samsung Life spokesman Lee Kwang-ho said.

The reported bid interest comes as ING plans two separate initial public offerings, one for its U.S. insurance operations, the other for its combined European and Asian business, to pay back the state bailout it received during the financial crisis.

"We're working towards a base case scenario of two IPOs for our insurance operations and we have nothing to add to that... Of course there are always other options, but this is the base case we are working towards," ING spokeswoman Ingeborg Klunder said on Monday.

The bank said earlier this month that it will not be launching a stock market flotation for its insurance operations any time soon. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Additional reporting by Aaron Gray-Block in AMSTERDAM; Editing by Ken Wills)