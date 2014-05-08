SEOUL May 8 Samsung SDS Co Ltd, the South Korean IT solutions affiliate of Samsung Group, plans an initial public offering this year, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

Samsung Electronics Co is the biggest shareholder of SDS with 22.58 percent stake, followed by Samsung C&T Corp with 17.08 percent and Jay Y. Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, who has 11.25 percent.

SDS was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)