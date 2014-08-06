* Some investors began withdrawing IPO orders at bookbuild
SINGAPORE Aug 6 Samudra Energy, which owns oil
and gas interests in Indonesia, said it will not proceed with
its initial public offering (IPO) in Singapore now, citing a
volatile market for the decision.
"In light of recent heightened market volatility, the
company has decided not to proceed with the IPO at this time,"
the company said in an email to Reuters.
The confirmation came after IFR reported the deferment,
citing a source as saying that although the IPO books were
covered, some investors started pulling out of orders toward the
end of the bookbuilding period.
The deferment came as units in Accordia Golf Trust
, which raised S$758.54 million ($608 million), made
its trading debut 10 percent below the IPO price on the
Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Friday.
Samudra, which is part of private equity firm Northstar
Group, was going to sell about 131 million shares, excluding a
greenshoe option, at an indicative price range of S$1.89 to
S$2.11 a share, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters
earlier. The IPO could have raised as much as S$276 million.
Credit Suisse and Nomura acted as the
joint global coordinators and bookrunners with CIMB.
IFR is a Thomson Reuters publication.
(1 US dollar = 1.2484 Singapore dollar)
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; and Saeed Azhar; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)