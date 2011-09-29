TOKYO/HONG KONG, Sept 29 (IFR) - Korean borrowers are preparing to tap the yen bond market, where they can fund inside levels currently available from the more volatile dollar markets which demand a decent new issue premium for getting deals done.

Korea Development Bank announced its return to the Samurai arena, with a JPY50 billion ($560 million) deal expected to print in the week of October 10. Also expected to price that week is another Samurai offering from Korean steel giant Posco .

KDB named Barclays Capital, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho and SMBC Nikko as leads on its deal this week.

"There are many questions that cannot be answered as of this stage, but what is clear is that we are doing the deal, because we think we can print it," said a banker at one of the leads.

Such confidence demonstrates that the Samurai market, although not open to all, remains active, as repeat issuers fund at competitive levels, while volatility in the dollar sector necessitates chunky premiums, curtailing issuance amid a bulging pipeline.

Korean lender Hana Bank , which completed global investor meetings on September 8, pulled its plans for an up to $500 million borrowing this week, while Shinhan Bank is considering its options after having mandated banks last week for an up to $1 billion offering.

Hana was intending to refinance a $400 million Tier 2 issue maturing this month, but has instead tapped the domestic market in South Korea, according to a spokesman.

"There is no demand. The market is frozen," said the official, referring to conditions in dollars, where the backlog of deals is increasing every week as more and more borrowers ready themselves to issue when primary activity eventually resumes.

New names adding to the pipeline this week are Rizal Commercial Banking Corp and Quezon Power , both from the Philippines. India's Power Finance Corp is close to mandating banks on a dollar bond debut.

The potential amount of issuance from these borrowers could easily total $15 billion, with Korea's share of that amounting to between $3.5-$4.0 billion.

While the fate of the dollar bonds from Shinhan and other Korean borrowers remains uncertain, the Samurai alternative also helps reduce pressure on the dollar pipeline, particularly if KDB and Posco succeed in their fundraisings and set the tone for other repeat issuers.

"Overall, we maintain our view that such diversification into non-US dollar currencies should somewhat alleviate the supply pressure on the US dollar bond side for Korean banks," noted JP Morgan in a research note.

"Anything can happen until pricing [of the KDB trade], because even though it is more difficult for the Japanese market not to be affected by the offshore volatility, investors have become extremely sensitive since last week," noted another banker close to KDB's transaction. "But as of this stage, the deal will happen, as the dynamics are different in the Japanese market."

In fact, Korean borrowers have long had an affinity for the Samurai market. All but two of the 11 Asia (ex-Japan, ex-Australasia) Samurai transactions year-to-date have come from Korean credits, who have accounted for 297.1 billion yen of the total 321.70 billion raised.

Success, as ever, is dependent on pricing and size, evidenced by Korea Finance Corp's 30 billion yen three-part debut Samurai that priced earlier this month. If the size is not too big, then borrowers can achieve funding levels inside their dollar curves.

The bond was split into a 15.5 billion yen two-year tranche priced at yen offer-side swaps plus 60bp, a 7.5 billion yen three-year note at plus 70bp, and a 7 billion yen five-year at plus 85bp.

The pricing on the five-year tranche was remarkably tight - around 50bp inside KoFC's dollar curve - and because of that a number of major Samurai investors did not participate in the deal.

The fundraising nevertheless was an overall success, as other smaller investors still saw value compared with offerings from Japanese borrowers.

KDB to pay up for size

The secondary market for Samurais is illiquid, and pricing of new deals therefore is referenced first to previous transactions for comparable names, and then compared to benchmark funding levels in other markets.

KDB's closest comparable is KoFC. Both are similarly rated at A1/A/A+ (Moody's/S&P/Fitch).

The tenors on KDB's fundraising are likely to be the same as KoFC's, although KDB will have to pay a premium to its peer, given a larger size is being eyed and the consequent need to keep the bigger investors onside.

Posco, rated A3/A/A-, is expected to enjoy a positive reception as it is returning to the Samurai market for the first time in five years. (Reporting By Atanas Dinov and Prakash Chakravarti; Editing by Julian Baker)