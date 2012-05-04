MUMBAI May 4 India's Samvardhana Motherson
Finance Ltd has withdrawn its initial public offering of shares
to raise about 16.65 billion rupees ($311 million) due to poor
demand, two sources with direct knowledge said on Friday.
The share offering was covered just 0.23 times of the total
book size by 4 p.m. (1030 GMT) on Friday, the last day of
bidding, according to stock exchange data. It was launched on
Wednesday.
The company, which provides design and manufacturing
solutions to automakers, had appointed Standard Chartered
and JPMorgan as the bookrunners for the issue.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)