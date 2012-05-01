MUMBAI May 1 India's Samvardhana Motherson
Finance Ltd has placed around 2.2 billion rupees ($42 million)
worth shares with cornerstone investors, st ock exchange data
showed, ahead of its initial share sale of about 16.65 billion
rupees that opens on M ay 2.
Samvardhana, which provides design and manufacturing
solutions to automakers, had set a price band of 113-118 rupees
per share for the initial public offering (IPO).
The company sold shares at 115 rupees apiece to funds
including investment arms of Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, Government of Singapore, and India's Birla Sun Life
Mutual Fund, data on the National Stock Exchange website showed
late Monday.
Standard Chartered and JPMorgan are the
bookrunners for the issue.
($1 = 52.70 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; editing by Malini Menon)