* Initial share sale withdrawn due to poor investor demand

* Only 23 percent of the book covered on last day

* Worries about new tax proposal hits investor sentiment (Adds details, quotes)

MUMBAI, May 4 India's Samvardhana Motherson Finance Ltd scrapped its initial public offering of shares to raise about $311 million due to poor response amid souring foreign investor sentiment over uncertainty about a proposal to tax portfolio investments.

The poor response to the offering, which would have been the biggest so far this year, is expected to dim the outlook for upcoming share sales including the Indian government's plans to sell some of its shares in state-run companies.

The Samvardhana IPO was covered only about 23 percent of the total book size by 5 p.m. (1130 GMT) on Friday, the last day of bidding, according to stock exchange data. It was launched on Wednesday.

"The response was mainly hit by worries about GAAR. Foreign investors are not in a mood to commit money in the absence of any clarity on that," a source with direct knowledge said.

"In the near future, I don't think any big issuer would hit the market in the absence of any clarity on the new tax rules," said the source, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Foreign investors have been critical about some proposals India unveiled as part of its budget for the fiscal year that began in April, including the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR), a rule that would crack down on the use of tax havens.

Foreign investors have been net sellers of about 35 billion rupees in India's broader debt markets in April, according to provisional regulatory data, erasing earlier stronger purchases. They have also sold 6.3 billion rupees in Indian stocks.

Samvardhana, which makes and designs auto components, said in a statement it was withdrawing the IPO due to weak equity market conditions and currency volatility.

The company was selling shares in the price band of 113-118 rupees a share to raise 16.65 billion rupees ($311 million).

India's main stock market index has fallen 2.4 percent in the last two months. It had risen nearly 15 percent in the first two months of this calendar year, triggering hopes of a slew of share sales after a dismal 2011.

Indian companies raised $6 billion through equity deals in the first quarter of this year, more than double the amount raised in the same period last year, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Standard Chartered and JPMorgan were the bookrunners for the Samvardhana Motherson issue.

($1=53.5 rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)