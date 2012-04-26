MUMBAI, April 26 India's Samvardhana Motherson Finance Ltd has set a price band of 113-118 rupees a share for its initial public offering to raise about 16.65 billion rupees ($317 million) next week, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

The company provides design and manufacturing solutions to automakers.

Samvardhana Motherson's public offering of shares will be launched on Wednesday and will close two days later. The company will sell shares to cornerstone investors on Monday, according to the regulatory filings.

Standard Chartered and JPMorgan are the bookrunners for the issue.

Indian companies raised $6 billion through equity deals in the first quarter of this year, more than double the amount raised in the same period last year, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Citigroup topped the India equity bookrunners' league table in the first quarter of 2012 with four deals, followed by Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the data showed.

($1=52.6 rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Tony Munroe)