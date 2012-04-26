Toyota, Suzuki near technology partnership agreement - Nikkei
Feb 4 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp are nearing a partnership agreement to develop technology, including self-driving, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.
MUMBAI, April 26 India's Samvardhana Motherson Finance Ltd has set a price band of 113-118 rupees a share for its initial public offering to raise about 16.65 billion rupees ($317 million) next week, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.
The company provides design and manufacturing solutions to automakers.
Samvardhana Motherson's public offering of shares will be launched on Wednesday and will close two days later. The company will sell shares to cornerstone investors on Monday, according to the regulatory filings.
Standard Chartered and JPMorgan are the bookrunners for the issue.
Indian companies raised $6 billion through equity deals in the first quarter of this year, more than double the amount raised in the same period last year, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Citigroup topped the India equity bookrunners' league table in the first quarter of 2012 with four deals, followed by Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the data showed.
($1=52.6 rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Tony Munroe)
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for retail chain Macy's Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would push the Canadian department store operator deeper into the U.S. market.
PARIS, Feb 3 French optician chain Alain Afflelou has once again suspended plans to float on the stock market, with the company on Friday blaming weak domestic capital markets for its decision.