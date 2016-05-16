BRIEF-Allianz says buys remaining stake in AILH for 160 mln eur
* Says agrees to acquire minority interests in irish subsidiary
May 16 San Far Property :
* Says it to issue 2016 first series secured corporate bonds of T$1 billion with par value and issue price of T$1 million
* Says the bonds with a term of 5 years, interest rate is up to 1.4 percent
* Says the proceeds to be used to repay bank loan and improve financial structure
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zemg
* Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended Dec. 31 2016
BRASILIA, Feb 2 Brazil's economy could surprise markets and grow more than 1 percent in 2017 if Congress approves a controversial pension reform but otherwise the country could face a third year of recession, a senior member of the economic team told Reuters.