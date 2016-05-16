May 16 San Far Property :

* Says it to issue 2016 first series secured corporate bonds of T$1 billion with par value and issue price of T$1 million

* Says the bonds with a term of 5 years, interest rate is up to 1.4 percent

* Says the proceeds to be used to repay bank loan and improve financial structure

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zemg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)