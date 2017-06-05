SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 San Francisco's city
attorney has issued subpoenas to ride-services firms Uber
Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc for records of driving
practices, access for disabled passengers and whether certain
neighborhoods are underserved.
The city and Uber are already also engaged in a legal fight
over San Francisco's demands for drivers' names and addresses
and comes at a time when Uber is beset by a host of other legal
problems.
City Attorney Dennis Herrera said on Monday the subpoenas
sought four years of records from the companies, which are based
in San Francisco and have a combined estimated 45,000 drivers in
the city.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)